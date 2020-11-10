STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Sunday shopping picking up in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad Weekend Market was all about Shop, Eat and Celebrate, informs Sameer Patra, Founder of Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions and one of the organizers.

Published: 10th November 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two day Hyderabad Weekend Market (HWM), a new concept just introduced concluded on Sunday night on a very positive note. The city which is slowly returning back to normal welcomed the concept and the response was very encouraging.  Looking at the response, the organizers have announced that HWM will be continued all through the year. It will be held every alternative weekend on 2nd and 4th weekend of every month all through the year.

The concept which is very popular in the West was introduced in the city with this maiden activity during this weekend. The fair which concluded Sunday night at 8pm had 50 stalls. Several small time entrepreneurs, home producers, StudentPreneurs, HomePreneurs, ArtPreneurs, Small farmers, eateries showcased Food Courts, Farm Fresh products, Arts, Crafts, Textiles, Organic Food Products, Juices, Healthy and Natural Food Products, Eco-Friendly Toys.

The Hyderabad Weekend Market was all about Shop, Eat and Celebrate, informs Sameer Patra, Founder of Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions and one of the organizers.  Hitex and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions have jointly organised it at Hitex. The Weekend Market Concept has been gaining lot of popularity in the west in the recent past. It is now introduced in Hyderabad for the first time in India now at Hitex.

Speaking at the closing Sameer Patra said, Food in India travels on an average 300 kms before it reaches our kitchen table. Weekend Market saves on travel time for food products to reach its customers. So that less fuel is burnt and less carbon emissions are produced.

HWM also served as good outing place to the people in nearby places. It provided platform to small entrepreneurs and enterprises. The Weekend Market is a proven concept.  All products exhibited during the weekend  were natural, handmade, farm grown, organic, fresh, healthy and unadulterated.  Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Modi’s call ‘GLOCAL’, we planned this event, he said. We have got a very positive feedback from the visitors.  It was a good encouragement. He added

Some of the stalls include: The Green Courtyard, Rajasthan Artistry, Emerg, Swiss Life Sciences LLP, Sattviko, Ecogrill India, Kalanaipunyam, Miracle Creations, Farm Bells, 100% Herbal, Mr Tiny Grocer, Blue-Bay Real Fresh Seafood, Frostics Food Court; Meghduth Biryani, Roll Zone, Roll Over and many other.

A Techie-cum-entrepreneur Divya Kattela showcases Eco-friendly toys made up of Soft Wood, Clay and Paper Pulp. It’s a hobby turned passion cum home entrepreneurship said Divya who is currently working with an IT company.

A doctor couple, Dr Shravani, Dentist and her husband Dr. Jon, a Pediatrician set up Rajasthan Artistry, a collection of Rajasthani Arts and Crafts from all the 33 Districts of Rajasthan. Some of those unique products displayed include beautiful Handmade Sunglasses pouch sold at Rs 400/-. My endeavor is to introduce Rajasthani Arts and Crafts to South says Dr. Shravani.

Kalanaipunyam stall set up by Purnima, a child Psychologist and Therapist, showcased KaunaGrass(Water Hyacinth) made products such as embroidered money pouches, picnic basket, Tiffin box, organizer bowls, coasters, trendy hat, floor rug etc.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Weekend Market
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp