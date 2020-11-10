Sunday shopping picking up in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two day Hyderabad Weekend Market (HWM), a new concept just introduced concluded on Sunday night on a very positive note. The city which is slowly returning back to normal welcomed the concept and the response was very encouraging. Looking at the response, the organizers have announced that HWM will be continued all through the year. It will be held every alternative weekend on 2nd and 4th weekend of every month all through the year.

The concept which is very popular in the West was introduced in the city with this maiden activity during this weekend. The fair which concluded Sunday night at 8pm had 50 stalls. Several small time entrepreneurs, home producers, StudentPreneurs, HomePreneurs, ArtPreneurs, Small farmers, eateries showcased Food Courts, Farm Fresh products, Arts, Crafts, Textiles, Organic Food Products, Juices, Healthy and Natural Food Products, Eco-Friendly Toys.

The Hyderabad Weekend Market was all about Shop, Eat and Celebrate, informs Sameer Patra, Founder of Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions and one of the organizers. Hitex and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions have jointly organised it at Hitex. The Weekend Market Concept has been gaining lot of popularity in the west in the recent past. It is now introduced in Hyderabad for the first time in India now at Hitex.

Speaking at the closing Sameer Patra said, Food in India travels on an average 300 kms before it reaches our kitchen table. Weekend Market saves on travel time for food products to reach its customers. So that less fuel is burnt and less carbon emissions are produced.

HWM also served as good outing place to the people in nearby places. It provided platform to small entrepreneurs and enterprises. The Weekend Market is a proven concept. All products exhibited during the weekend were natural, handmade, farm grown, organic, fresh, healthy and unadulterated. Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Modi’s call ‘GLOCAL’, we planned this event, he said. We have got a very positive feedback from the visitors. It was a good encouragement. He added

Some of the stalls include: The Green Courtyard, Rajasthan Artistry, Emerg, Swiss Life Sciences LLP, Sattviko, Ecogrill India, Kalanaipunyam, Miracle Creations, Farm Bells, 100% Herbal, Mr Tiny Grocer, Blue-Bay Real Fresh Seafood, Frostics Food Court; Meghduth Biryani, Roll Zone, Roll Over and many other.

A Techie-cum-entrepreneur Divya Kattela showcases Eco-friendly toys made up of Soft Wood, Clay and Paper Pulp. It’s a hobby turned passion cum home entrepreneurship said Divya who is currently working with an IT company.

A doctor couple, Dr Shravani, Dentist and her husband Dr. Jon, a Pediatrician set up Rajasthan Artistry, a collection of Rajasthani Arts and Crafts from all the 33 Districts of Rajasthan. Some of those unique products displayed include beautiful Handmade Sunglasses pouch sold at Rs 400/-. My endeavor is to introduce Rajasthani Arts and Crafts to South says Dr. Shravani.

Kalanaipunyam stall set up by Purnima, a child Psychologist and Therapist, showcased KaunaGrass(Water Hyacinth) made products such as embroidered money pouches, picnic basket, Tiffin box, organizer bowls, coasters, trendy hat, floor rug etc.

