The right rhythm 

The second digital series of the 19 year old festival Barkha Ritu organised by Banyan Tree. Is to begin from November 12.

Published: 10th November 2020 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 07:13 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second digital series of the 19 year old festival Barkha Ritu organised by Banyan Tree. Is to begin from November 12. This festival is presented every year in 8 cities of India. Covering both Hindustani monsoon raagas as well as thematic Carnatic presentations on monsoon, this festival is one of the most awaited festivals across the country.

Mahesh Babu, MD, Banyan Tree says “This year due to the Pandemic we are unable to present this festival in auditoria. Hence, we decided to present this festival digitally in two series. The first series that was featured in August that presented Hindustani music. And now the second series will present Carnatic music by five artists.” This series consists of 5 episodes featuring Thematic Carnatic presentations by maestros, maestros in the making and Upcoming talent. In order to encourage the young artists, Banyan Tree has specially recorded them in different studios and the performances of the senior maestros are from the archives of Banyan Tree’s Barkha Ritu festival. 

Artistes Ashwath Narayanan (Vocal) - recorded newly in the studio Akshay Ganesh (Violin), Dr. B. Vijayagopal (Flute),  Abhishek Raghuram (Vocals), Sudha Ragunathan will be part of the show. The episodes will be available to stream online on www.bookmyshow.com website and app between November 12 to 15

