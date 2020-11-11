Autowala death: Drunk driver held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police arrested a man for driving under the influence of alcohol and causing an accident which led to the death of a person at Shadnagar on November 4. Police said that B Pavan Kumar Reddy, who was driving a car, hit an autorickshaw from behind, killing the auto driver K Ramulu on the spot. Pavan’s Blood Alcohol Concentration was found to be 59 mg dl.Though he was aware that driving a car in drunken state and at high speed was highly dangerous and could cause serious accidents, he was driving recklessly. This amounts to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, said the police.