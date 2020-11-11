STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Cyberabad cops to monitor 5K CCTVs at a time

Ahead of its inauguration, DGP M Mahender Reddy inspected the facilities at the Cyberabad Command Control and Data Centre on Tuesday.

Published: 11th November 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV cameras

CCTV cameras

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art Command Control and Data Centre, with a capacity to store footage from 10 lakh CCTV cameras per month, will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. 

Ahead of its inauguration, DGP M Mahender Reddy inspected the facilities at the Cyberabad Command Control and Data Centre on Tuesday.The centre, which will function parallel to the prestigious twin towers of the Telangana Police Department coming up at Banjara Hills, will have the facility to monitor 5,000 CCTV cameras at any given time.

According to officials, CCTV cameras from three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda as well as those from other districts would be connected to this centre, which would play a vital role in the Safe City Project.

Automatic cameras installed at different places to identify speeding vehicles can be monitored from this centre. The centre will also be equipped with a system to alert field staff about traffic congestions and where they can divert traffic from nearby junctions to minimise the congestion. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV cameras
India Matters
BJP activists exult as the NDA does well in the Bihar Assembly polls, in Patna on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
NDA wins absolute majority in Bihar, RJD emerges single-largest party
RJD supporters flash victory sign during counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly polls in Patna Tuesday Nov. 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar elections: Tejashwi Yadav’s social engineering fails to click
The dream 11 IPL trophy. (Photo | IPL)
TNIE Exclusive: Big auction, Ahmedabad IPL franchise next year
St Joseph’s Boys High School featured in the Day Boys school list. (Photo | Express)
Eight Bengaluru schools make it to top 10 in national survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp