Cyberabad cops to monitor 5K CCTVs at a time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art Command Control and Data Centre, with a capacity to store footage from 10 lakh CCTV cameras per month, will be inaugurated by MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Wednesday.

Ahead of its inauguration, DGP M Mahender Reddy inspected the facilities at the Cyberabad Command Control and Data Centre on Tuesday.The centre, which will function parallel to the prestigious twin towers of the Telangana Police Department coming up at Banjara Hills, will have the facility to monitor 5,000 CCTV cameras at any given time.

According to officials, CCTV cameras from three Commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda as well as those from other districts would be connected to this centre, which would play a vital role in the Safe City Project.

Automatic cameras installed at different places to identify speeding vehicles can be monitored from this centre. The centre will also be equipped with a system to alert field staff about traffic congestions and where they can divert traffic from nearby junctions to minimise the congestion.