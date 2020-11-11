GHMC officer gets additional charge of Dawakhanas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Since GHMC Additional Commissioner Rahul Raj was transferred as District Collector of Komaram Bheem Asifabad by the State government a few days ago, GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar issued orders of giving additional charge of Sanitation, C&D Waste Management to GHMC Additional Commissioner, Badhavath Santhosh. Badhvath will also look after Health, Basthi Dawakhanas and so on.