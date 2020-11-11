STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad records second lowest temperature for November in a decade

The IMD has forecast that the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places across the State in the coming two days.

Published: 11th November 2020 09:21 AM

Hyderabad recorded the second lowest temperature in a decade for the month of November

Hyderabad recorded the second lowest temperature in a decade for the month of November.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad recorded the second lowest temperature in a decade for the month of November, as the city’s minimum temperature dropped to 12.8 degree Celsius, which is 5.8 degree Celsius below normal, acc o r d i n g t o t h e I n d i a Meteorological Department. In the last 10 years, Hyderabad had recorded lower temperature than this, of 12.4 degree Celsius twice, on November 18, 2012 and November 11, 2016. Most other parts of Telangana too recorded 5 to 6 degree Celsius below normal minimum temperature.

Bhadrachalam recorded 4.6 degree Celsius, 6.3 degree Celsius below normal. Hanmakonda recorded 14 degree Celsius, 6.6 degree Celsius below normal. Ramagundam recorded 14.1 degree Celsius, which is 4.9 degree Celsius below normal. The IMD has forecast that the minimum temperatures are likely to be below normal by 3 to 4 degree Celsius at isolated places across the State in the coming two days.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society the lowest temperature in the State on Tuesday was a chilling 7.1 degree Celsius at Kohir in Sangareddy district as many parts of southern Telangana recorded minimum temperatures between 7 to 15 degree Celsius. Also, as per the TSDPS data, Rajendranagar in the Greater Hyderabad limits recorded as low as 10.4 degree Celsius. The drop in temperatures is because of the northwesterly winds flowing into the State.

