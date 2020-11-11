Whose Boundary Is It?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : A group art show by 109 artists is ongoing at the State Gallery of Art, Madhapur showcasing paintings, photographs, sculptures and installations. Titled ‘Phoenix’, the exhibition is on till November 12. Among the participating artists are Vinitha Kaushik, Ramprathap Kalipatnapu, Prinkle Mehta, P Mahesh Chary, Bidisha Sarkar among several other practitioners of art.

The show is for organised to raise funds for those affected by Covid-19. Among numerous artworks, the sculpture titled ‘My Boundary’. The installation by artist Ramu Maredu is of a woman in a sari with her body wrapped in a barbed wire. Her eyes are covered with a band of blue cloth.

The woman within her is hurting for all the sexual abuse that she has gone through during her growing years as the write-up on the artwork reads: “She wonders if it is worth being a woman in this man’s world! But now that I am stuck here and hurting, I have decided new protection for myself...”