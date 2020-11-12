A little iodine goes a long way in ensuring healthy body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Iodine deficiency disorders or IDD are widespread in many parts of the world. Iodine is one of the essential micronutrients required for normal growth and development of the human body and brain. Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for iodine is 100 - 150 μg per day.

Causes of IDD

The human body uses iodine to make thyroid hormones. That is why, iodine deficiency can cause hypothyroidism. Inadequate thyroid hormone production can cause metabolic problems collectively known as iodine deficiency disorders or IDD.

Iodine is very low in the foods grown at high altitudes. Soils from mountain ranges and from areas with frequent flooding are most likely to be iodine deficient. Poverty, malnutrition, particularly intake of goitrogens (cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and radish contain goitrogens) through unusual diets by the poor, contaminated drinking water which interfere with the intestinal absorption of iodine, are some others reasons for IDD.

Goitrogens are chemical substances that occur primarily in plant food. Vegetables of brassica species like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and radish contain glucosinolates (thiogluosides) which are potential goitrogens. Eating too much of these foods inhibits the availability of iodine to the body from the food, and thus leads to the development of goiter.

Symptoms of IDD

Iodine deficiency can cause low IQ levels in children and may reduce an adult’s ability to work and think wisely. Goitre (swelling of thyroid gland in the neck), hypothyroidism (low metabolism), cretinism (poor growth), fatigue, slow metabolism, depression and fetal mental retardation are some of the iodine deficiency disorders.

Prevention

The human body does not produce iodine; 60 – 70 % of iodine needs are met by the iodine present in the diet and water. To combat iodine deficiency disorders, food products and water supply are fortified with iodine.

Sources of iodine

Iodised salt consumption is the cheap and most cost-effective source of iodine. 30% of iodine is lost during cooking and remaining 70% is absorbed by the body. Iodine loss depends on the time and method of cooking. To prevent iodine loss, sprinkle salt on food after complete cooking rather than adding salt while cooking.

Iodine found in sea water is 0.2 mg per litre. Seafood such as fish (for eg cod and tuna), seaweed and shrimp are generally rich in iodine. Adding just half a teaspoon (three gram) of iodised salt to food is enough to meet your daily requirement of iodine.

– By V Krishna Deepika, clinical dietician, Apollo Spectra Hospitals, Kondapur