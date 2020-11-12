STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

AIMIM MLA booked for attacking Congress functionary in Hyderabad

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the MLA and others at Humayun Nagar police station.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, first information report

For representational purposes

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator and others here for allegedly abusing and attacking a Congress functionary, police said on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man, a local Congress leader, accused AIMIM legislator Jaffer Hussain Meraj, representing Nampally constituency, and some others of attacking him and causing injuries on his face and also threatening him with dire consequences on Wednesday, they said based on a complaint.

According to the complainant, he along with other party leaders and government employees were distributing the state government's financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the families affected by the recent rains and floods in Ahmed Nagar on November 11 when the MLA allegedly abused him.

Later he along with some others beat him up, police said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the MLA and others at Humayun Nagar police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIMIM Jaffer Hussain Meraj
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
COVID19 vaccine Sputnik V is 92% effective Russia
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami in 2018 abetment of suicide case
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp