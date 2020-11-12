AIMIM MLA booked for attacking Congress functionary in Hyderabad

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered against an All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) legislator and others here for allegedly abusing and attacking a Congress functionary, police said on Thursday.

A 38-year-old man, a local Congress leader, accused AIMIM legislator Jaffer Hussain Meraj, representing Nampally constituency, and some others of attacking him and causing injuries on his face and also threatening him with dire consequences on Wednesday, they said based on a complaint.

According to the complainant, he along with other party leaders and government employees were distributing the state government's financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to the families affected by the recent rains and floods in Ahmed Nagar on November 11 when the MLA allegedly abused him.

Later he along with some others beat him up, police said.

A case under relevant IPC sections was registered against the MLA and others at Humayun Nagar police station.