Flood victims of Hyderabad's Osman Nagar and Ahmad Nagar turn to human rights panel for help

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The residents of Osman Nagar and Ahmad Nagar, whose houses were submerged in the recent rains, approached the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) seeking a resolution for their problems.

In their representation to the Commission, around 68 petitioners alleged that Jalpally municipal officials had failed to visit them, or conduct health camps, or even provide shelter and ration when they were facing hardships.

In response to their complaints, the Commission has directed the Rangareddy District Collector to visit the areas concerned within two days and to submit a report on the issue within 10 days. It also directed the Irrigation officials to submit an action taken report by November 23.