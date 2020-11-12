STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad zoo's celebrity inmate Suzi the Chimpanzee dies at the age of 35

Suzi shot to international fame and achieved celebrity status for her habits, which included brushing teeth with toothpaste, having coffee, and consuming water out of a bottle.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:15 PM

Before coming to the Hyderabad zoo, Suzi was the pet of Sahara group Chairman Subrata Roy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The most celebrated inmate of Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad, Suzi the Chimpanzee, died a natural death on Thursday morning. She was 35.

The Hyderabad zoo staff was left saddened by Suzi's departure. The zoo said in a press release, "With its loving behaviour and antics, Suzi was very dear to the staff and visitors alike. It has left the Nehru Zoo family with a huge void but wonderful memories to cherish."

Suzi was sent to the Hyderabad zoo in 2011 by Central Zoo Authority. Before that, she was the pet of Sahara group Chairman, Subrata Roy. Suzi shot to international fame and achieved celebrity status for her habits, which included brushing teeth with toothpaste, having coffee, and consuming water out of a bottle.

Every year the zoo used to celebrate her birthday by cutting the cake and having a get-together with zoo visitors and zoo staff. She had recently celebrated her birthday on July 15 during the lockdown with a cake made of fruits and a fruit garland.

The zoo informed in a press release that Suzi died of a heart attack. At around 8.30 am on Thursday morning she was found lying on the floor. Later, the postmortem by veterinary experts revealed that Suzi died of a massive heart attack.

Suzi was having a normal intake of food including her usual intake of fruits, sprouts, juices, and coconut water till Wednesday. The zoo said that Chimpanzees have an average life span of 39 years in captivity.

The last Chimpanzee that had lived in the Hyderabad zoo, had died at the age of 42 years due to heatstroke in 2012. With the demise of Suzi, only 3-4 zoos in India have Chimpanzees.

