Making way for Indian languages on internet

HYDERABAD: Even before the pandemic hit, the rural internet usage in India surpassed that of the urban. More and more regional-language users are now increasingly embarking on the internet, especially in the wake of Covid-19. We realise now that the internet is a utility and not a luxury, and businesses are increasingly becoming aware of the previously ignored regional-language users, who are steadily on the rise.

Recently, owing to the pandemic, the government and organisations realised the difficulty in communicating with citizens using online platforms as most of them are dominated by the English language. This is when a few start-ups came together to start Project StepOne, a telemedicine initiative, across states to provide critical information related to Covid and provide medical assistance.

Reverie Language Technologies has developed end-to-end Indian-language product suites for transforming online and digital English content to 10 Indian languages, including Telugu. In the StepOne project, the company contributed by deploying its Indian-language Voice Suite for IVR. The Voice Suite used Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI-enabled language solutions to convert English voice-overs to Indian languages. NLP is a branch of Artificial Intelligence that enables devices to comprehend, interpret and manipulate human language. The Voice Suite also leverages Natural Language Understanding, text-to-speech and speech-to-text technologies to power chatbots, voice bots, IVRs, and virtual assistants to enable local-language communication with users. The Voice Suite enables devices and applications to interact with users akin to a human,

Arvind Pani, CEO and co-founder of Reverie said: “Usually, voice-overs recorded in studios take about 76-92 hours to process and translate information in different languages but our language and voice technologies reduced that turn-around-time to under three hours. The feedback we got was overwhelming, and the voice-over is so natural that the user does not realise that they are talking to a simulation.”

Communicate in your language

