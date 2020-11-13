Click & Connect: Duty free shopping at RGIA goes online

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Duty-Free (HDF), a division of GMR Hospitality and Retail Limited that manages and operates the duty-free shops at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) announced the official launch of its online ‘Click & Collect’ facility.

The facility allows international passengers (both departure and arrival) to pre-book their choice of products online and collect it while undertaking their travel through the airport.

Passengers wanting to avail this facility will first have to register themselves on the HDF website www.hyderabaddutyfree.com, where they can key-in their travel and passport details. After this, they can select their choice of products. They can place their order well ahead of their scheduled travel. They can then collect their products from the HDF store at Hyderabad Airport at the time of undertaking their international travel, after showing the receipt, passport and boarding pass.