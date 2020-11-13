STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad dentist dies two weeks after kidnap, rescue

Behjath Hussain complained of uneasiness late on Tuesday night and breathed his last in the wee hours of Wednesday, said Ashok Chakravarthy, ACP Rajendranagar. 

Published: 13th November 2020

Dr Hussain with the cops after freed from his captors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 58-year-old dentist, who was kidnapped from his clinic at Rajendranagar on October 27 and rescued by the police in Andhra Pradesh two weeks ago, died of health issues at his residence on Wednesday. 

 

The whole time he was in captivity, Behjath was gagged and his hands and legs were tied up. He was first put up in a room at Kukatpally and was being taken to Karnataka when he was rescued by the Anantapur police.

Police found that the kidnappers had beat him up severely. He was not given anything to eat or drink, and was not allowed to even relieve himself.

After he was rescued, he developed health issues and was on medication for the same. The dentist was in deep shock, and the fact that a close relative was behind the kidnap aggravated his trauma.

