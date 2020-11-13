Indian Railways, ISB join hands for AI centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways, in collaboration with the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, is establishing a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics for South Central Railways. The railways is looking to using AI for analysing all the data gathered, in a bid to provide better services to both passenger and freight customers.

Gajanan Mallya, General Manager of SCR said, “With the growing importance of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence, it is the right time for the establishment of a Centre of Excellence in collaboration with ISB. These new technologies have become vital tools to make the organisations more effective.”

Milind Sohoni, Deputy Dean, ISB, Hyderabad said that the opportunity to work with Indian Railways, the South Central Railways in particular, was a great experience. “ISB would like to bring in new thoughts, business knowledge and expertise, and help Indian Railways in its transformation journey,” he said.