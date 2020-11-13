Old garbage tippers to be taken off Hyderabad roads soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The more than 2,500 Swachh auto tippers and other decrepit garbage vehicles in the city would be replaced with advanced self-portable compactors in a month, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. “The old garbage vehicles are now an eyesore. They don’t have proper covers and emanate bad odour,” he said.

The Minister flagged off 55 advanced compactors for waste collection and transportation on Thursday. Speaking at the inauguration of a newly-built Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SCTP) at Sanjeevaiah Park, KTR said, “The advanced waste management system in Hyderabad is the first-of-its-kind in the country.”

As part of this, at least 90 SCTPs or mini transfer stations would be strategically placed across the city. With these, the distance from the source and transfer point would marginally reduce. “At present, many Swachh autos and tippers collect garbage from homes and dump them on the roadside, instead of taking it to transfer stations, which are far off,” KTR said. “In a month, 2,700 automated compact autos will replace the existing ones, reducing manual effort,” he added.

24 new Basti Dawakhanas

To strengthen Hyderabad’s primary healthcare infra, as many as 24 Basti Dawakhanas were opened on Thursday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the clinics at several locations. Stating that this would take free healthcare to the doorsteps of citizens, they urged the public to use the clinics