STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Old garbage tippers to be taken off Hyderabad roads soon

KTR flags off advanced self-portable compactors to replace them

Published: 13th November 2020 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao speaks at the inauguration of an SCTP in the city on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The more than 2,500 Swachh auto tippers and other decrepit garbage vehicles in the city would be replaced with advanced self-portable compactors in a month, said MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday. “The old garbage vehicles are now an eyesore. They don’t have proper covers and emanate bad odour,” he said.  

The Minister flagged off 55 advanced compactors for waste collection and transportation on Thursday. Speaking at the inauguration of a newly-built Secondary Collection and Transfer Point (SCTP) at Sanjeevaiah Park, KTR said, “The advanced waste management system in Hyderabad is the first-of-its-kind in the country.”

As part of this, at least 90 SCTPs or mini transfer stations would be strategically placed across the city. With these, the distance from the source and transfer point would marginally reduce. “At present, many Swachh autos and tippers collect garbage from homes and dump them on the roadside, instead of taking it to transfer stations, which are far off,” KTR said. “In a month, 2,700 automated compact autos will replace the existing ones, reducing manual effort,” he added.

24 new Basti Dawakhanas
To strengthen Hyderabad’s primary healthcare infra, as many as 24 Basti Dawakhanas were opened on Thursday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the clinics at several locations. Stating that this would take free healthcare to the doorsteps of citizens, they urged the public to use the clinics

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp