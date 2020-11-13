Prize bull Rana all set for Sadar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Sadar round the corner, one of the main attractions of this year would be a bull named ‘Rana’ with its beastly proportions, as it stands tall at around 6.5 feet, measures 13 feet from tip of head to toe and weighs a humongous 1,750 kg. The bull is owned and cared for by Madhu Yadav, a resident of Khairatabad in Hyderabad and it will be participating in the Sadar festival this Sunday at Narayanguda and Khairatabad.

Maintenance of this beast is not a cheap affair. Yadav said that it costs him almost Rs 6,000 per day, as he feeds the bull daily 20 litre of milk, 5 kg of apples and 10kg of carrots. Apart from this, the bull is fed one kg of almonds twice a week. The bull is also taken for a walk of 3 km daily and for swimming once a week. Yadav claims that Rana even drinks scotch of a well-known brand twice a week.

Rana, a Murrah breed bull, also helps Yadav earn some money. He said, “If we want to earn money from out of him, around Rs 2 lakh per month can be earned through the sale of his semen. I got an offer of Rs 20 crore for Rana from a buyer but I did not sell him.”

Yadav added, “Rana also receives a daily oil massage to keep him fit and glistening like a pahalwan. He is a one-of-a-kind bull in Hyderabad. He is son of the famous bull from Haryana named Sultan, who won the National Livestock Champion multiple times. While many people bring bulls from Haryana during the Sadar, I have been rearing Rana at my stable.”

High maintenance

