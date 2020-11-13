STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Prize bull Rana all set for Sadar

Reportedly worth around Rs 20 crore, the bovine beast weighs a humongous 1,750 kilograms

Published: 13th November 2020 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Rana with his owner Madhu Yadav, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Rana with his owner Madhu Yadav, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With Sadar round the corner, one of the main attractions of this year would be a bull named ‘Rana’ with its beastly proportions, as it stands tall at around 6.5 feet, measures 13 feet from tip of head to toe and weighs a humongous 1,750 kg. The bull is owned and cared for by Madhu Yadav, a resident of Khairatabad in Hyderabad and it will be participating in the Sadar festival this Sunday at Narayanguda and Khairatabad. 

Maintenance of this beast is not a cheap affair. Yadav said that it costs him almost Rs 6,000 per day, as he feeds the bull daily 20 litre of milk, 5 kg of apples and 10kg of carrots. Apart from this, the bull is fed one kg of almonds twice a week. The bull is also taken for a walk of 3 km daily and for swimming once a week. Yadav claims that Rana even drinks scotch of a well-known brand twice a week. 

Rana, a Murrah breed bull, also helps Yadav earn some money. He said, “If we want to earn money from out of him, around Rs 2 lakh per month can be earned through the sale of his semen. I got an offer of Rs 20 crore for Rana from a buyer but I did not sell him.” 

Yadav added, “Rana also receives a daily oil massage to keep him fit and glistening like a pahalwan. He is a one-of-a-kind bull in Hyderabad. He is son of the famous bull from Haryana named Sultan, who won the National Livestock Champion multiple times. While many people bring bulls from Haryana during the Sadar, I have been rearing Rana at my stable.” 

High maintenance
Rana’s owner, Madhu Yadav, spends Rs 6,000 per day on him. The bull eats five kg of apples, 10 kg of carrots and drinks around 20 litres milk a day. It gets a daily oil massage. Swimming and walking are part of Rana’s exercise regimen

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp