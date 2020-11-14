STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Diwali comes to the rescue of florists

Flower prices have drastically dipped since Dasara, inviting more buyers.

Customers throng a flower market on the eve of Diwali in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: SPIRITS are high in flower markets this Diwali. The lockdown wasn’t kind to florists in Gudimalkapur flower market, among others in the city. During Dasara too, the prices of flowers were high, and the sellers didn’t make much profit as people were hesitant to pay. In fact, this was the case until Thursday.

The prices of flowers have drastically dropped since Dasara and Bathukamma. Flower sellers are finally making good money, and the colourful appeal of the market has somewhat been restored. “Until yesterday (Thursday), the prices of chrysanthemum, marigold and rose were very high. Today, it is a lot cheaper,” said Kumar Babu, a florist who had come to purchase flowers from Gudimalkapur market.

The current price of chrysanthemum is Rs 180 per kg, and it was Rs 300 last week. Similarly, the cost of marigold, which was Rs 250 until Thursday, has dropped to Rs 80 per kg. 

The flower merchants at Guddimalkapur attribute the dip in prices to a good harvest. “We have received quality stock in abundance unlike during Dasara, when flowers, particularly yellow and orange marigold, were soiled in the floods,” said Mohammed Farooq, a flower merchant.

Now, flowers are so cheap that farmers have begun selling truckloads of their own produce on the roadsides. They are not only cheap, but also fresh. “We got these flowers from Raichur and Kalaburagi of Karnataka a day ahead of the festival,” said Hussaini Ibharim, a farmer selling flowers near Rajendranagar.

Prices dropped due to good harvest
