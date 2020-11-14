STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Green Diwali it is! 

I am an atheist and I do not have pooja at home, but  I am going to friend’s house for pooja.

Published: 14th November 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Customers throng a flower market on the eve of Diwali in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

Customers throng a flower market on the eve of Diwali in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

This Diwali is special to  me
I am an atheist and I do not have pooja at home, but  I am going to friend’s house for pooja. This Diwali is special as I launched my badminton academy - Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence.   
— Jwala Gutta, badminton champion

Time to  protect the strays
The days leading to Diwali were days of tremendous discussions with classmates when I was in school. Between classes, we used to huddle to discuss what we are planning to wear for the evening pooja, what crackers we have, what is the sequence we would light it up etc. Now because of work and movies, it is a simple affair with visiting extended family, pooja and a quiet dinner. It has been a noiseless green Deepavali for the last few years for me. I also give shelter to the stray animals for that night in my house as crackers tend to create anxiety in them. — Rupa Koduvayur, actor

Use less crackers this year, keep it green
Since Diwali doesn’t demand huge gatherings, this year should be no different. But if there’s a change that I want to see, that’s less usage of crackers. At the dnd of the day, the essence of Diwali is light. It’s better celebrated the traditional way   — Sudhir Babu, actor

For a better future
My parents used to set a budget every year for Deepawali and I would plan how much I would spend on each firecracker. But right now bursting even a single firecracker would be a complete disregard for future generations in the face of climate emergency. Instead we should realise that Diwali is about lights and not fireworks. Hope everyone finds their light this Diwali. — Navdeep, actor

Spread the light, cheer
My plan is to just to stay home and light ‘diyas’ all around my house signifying the triumph of light over darkness during this dark period of time. My dressing always depends on my mood even on a festival day so I’m always going to choose comfort over style and am going to keep it simple this year by wearing a comfortable kurta for the day. — Vidya Nadikuda, 21, MA in English,Attapur. 

No crackers for the sake of dogs
This Diwali, I’m going to stay home, help my grandmother make sweets, light up diyas and spend time with family. I avoid crackers for the sake of the environment and also to lessen the pain dogs go through due to the noise.  — S.Varshinie, Satellite Township, Jeedimetla 

Better to light up lives
Bursting crackers never had any positive effect on the environment and during the pandemic, it is better to completely avoid it. I would love to celebrate Diwali by helping the needy people and bring some light to those homes who could not afford it. I might wear traditional attire this time. — Puneet Surya, 23, M.Tech, Nampally

—Express Features with inputs from Jaya Tejaswi B

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Green Diwali
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp