Green Diwali it is! 

By Express News Service

This Diwali is special to me

I am an atheist and I do not have pooja at home, but I am going to friend’s house for pooja. This Diwali is special as I launched my badminton academy - Jwala Gutta Academy of Excellence.

— Jwala Gutta, badminton champion

Time to protect the strays

The days leading to Diwali were days of tremendous discussions with classmates when I was in school. Between classes, we used to huddle to discuss what we are planning to wear for the evening pooja, what crackers we have, what is the sequence we would light it up etc. Now because of work and movies, it is a simple affair with visiting extended family, pooja and a quiet dinner. It has been a noiseless green Deepavali for the last few years for me. I also give shelter to the stray animals for that night in my house as crackers tend to create anxiety in them. — Rupa Koduvayur, actor

Use less crackers this year, keep it green

Since Diwali doesn’t demand huge gatherings, this year should be no different. But if there’s a change that I want to see, that’s less usage of crackers. At the dnd of the day, the essence of Diwali is light. It’s better celebrated the traditional way — Sudhir Babu, actor

For a better future

My parents used to set a budget every year for Deepawali and I would plan how much I would spend on each firecracker. But right now bursting even a single firecracker would be a complete disregard for future generations in the face of climate emergency. Instead we should realise that Diwali is about lights and not fireworks. Hope everyone finds their light this Diwali. — Navdeep, actor

Spread the light, cheer

My plan is to just to stay home and light ‘diyas’ all around my house signifying the triumph of light over darkness during this dark period of time. My dressing always depends on my mood even on a festival day so I’m always going to choose comfort over style and am going to keep it simple this year by wearing a comfortable kurta for the day. — Vidya Nadikuda, 21, MA in English,Attapur.

No crackers for the sake of dogs

This Diwali, I’m going to stay home, help my grandmother make sweets, light up diyas and spend time with family. I avoid crackers for the sake of the environment and also to lessen the pain dogs go through due to the noise. — S.Varshinie, Satellite Township, Jeedimetla

Better to light up lives

Bursting crackers never had any positive effect on the environment and during the pandemic, it is better to completely avoid it. I would love to celebrate Diwali by helping the needy people and bring some light to those homes who could not afford it. I might wear traditional attire this time. — Puneet Surya, 23, M.Tech, Nampally

—Express Features with inputs from Jaya Tejaswi B