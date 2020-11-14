Pubs warned against letting inebriated customers drive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the series of accidents due to drunken driving reported in different parts of Cyberabad commissionerate, police have warned pubs of strict action if they knowingly permit their customers drive in a drunken state. They have also begun intensifying BAC tests.

Cyberabad commissioner VC Sajjanar said that a Road Traffic Accident Monitoring (RTAM) Cell was working to probe every road accident case and initiate stringent legal action against persons, who drive under the influence of alcohol and cause fatal accidents. Also, special teams have been deployed to nab persons, who cause road accidents and flee the scene.