Woman, teen son killed as speeding SUV hits scooter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A speeding Tata Safari hit a scooter, killing a woman and her teenage son at Turkayamjal near Adibatla on Thursday night. The victims were returning home from a function when the incident occurred, the police said. D Suresh Kumar, sub-inspector of Adibatla police station, said that S Chandrakala, 42, and her son Pradeep Reddy, 19, died on the spot, while Emmanuel, who was driving the Safari, and another person Siri Chandru sustained injuries.

Police said that the victims were crossing the road when the SUV hit their scooter. It is learnt that SUV passengers were returning to the city from Andhra Pradesh. In addition to speeding, fatigue caused by continuous driving may have led to the accident. It was also found that the driver was not drunk. A case has been registered against Emmanuel, the police said.

Drunk techie rams Mercedes into bike, one killed

A speeding Mercedes, driven by a drunk techie, jumped a traffic signal and hit a bike, killing the rider and injuring his wife at Cyber Towers Junction in Madhapur in the early hours of Friday. The techie Mancham Kashi Vishwanath and his friend Kaushik Reddy were on their way to a food joint after partying at a pub in Jubilee Hills, the police found. The deceased has been identified as Gowtham Dev Gadai, 33, who was working as a manager at Secunderabad Club. His wife Swetha Sravani, who was riding pillion on the bike, also suffered severe injuries. Vishwanath has been booked for culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.