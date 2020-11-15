STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ahead of GHMC polls, Telangana govt doles out Diwali bonanza for Hyderabad residents

From property tax waiver to hike in wages for sanitary public health workers, the Telangana govt has announced a series of Diwali bonanza for Hyderabad residents.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao announced Diwali gift for the residents of Hyderabad, which includes 50 per cent waiver in property tax for the owners of houses whose tax liability is up to Rs 15,000.

The state government on Saturday extended the similar benefit to 140 municipalities also in the rest of the state but it is applicable to the house owners whose tax is a maximum of Rs 10,000.

With the election dates soon to be announced, the TRS government is keen on striking a pre-emptive blow on the Opposition BJP and the Congress by announcing benefits to the residents. The TRS, having suffered an unexpected defeat in the hands of BJP in the by-election for Dubbaka Assembly seat, is bent on preventing the BJP from making any further inroads into the GHMC, which is TRS' pocket-borough.

The government also announced a hike of Rs 3,000 per month in wages to out-sourced sanitary public health workers and other field level workers whose pay would now increase from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per month.

Rama Rao, also announced that Rs 10,000 cash relief to the families affected by the recent rains will be resumed and that those who had not received the help could apply for it through Mee-Seva centres.

The property tax waiver is likely to benefit 13.72 lakh families in the GHMC limits. However, it will place Rs 194.4 crore burden on the state government. 

As regards tax benefit to property owners in 140 ULBs, it will cover 17.68 lakh families for which the burden on the state government will be Rs 130 crore.  Across the state, a total of 31.40 lakh families will benifit from this Diwali gift in the present financial year, which works out to a burden Rs 326.48 crore on the state.

The Minister also clarified that those who had already paid their property tax, the rebate will be adjusted in the tax payable by them nex year (2021-2022).

The government will aslo dole out Rs 10,000 cash relief for rain-affected families in Hyderabad. Rama Rao said the State Government will continue the exercise through Mee Seva centres until all beneficiaries are covered.

The families who want to avail the benefit should apply at the nearest Mee Seva centres by making a payment of Rs 20 and the relief money would be paid to them at their door steps by officials or would be credited to their bank accounts.

So far, the state government has disbursed Rs 470 crore out of the budgeted Rs 550 crore to 4.75 lakh families earmarked to assist people distressed by recent heavy rains and flooding of houses in Hyderabad last month.

For sanitary field assistants and other public health field assistants including entomology field assistants, their wages are hiked from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500 per month for delivering service during the trying times of  COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the third hike to them since the formation of Telangana State. First time it was done in 2015 from Rs 8,500 to Rs 12,500 and again in 2017 from Rs 12,500 to Rs 14,500. There are 18,550 sanitation workers, 1,100 DRF workers and 2,300 entomology workers.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Diwali Gift Hyderabad property tax
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp