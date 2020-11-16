21-year-old Hyderabad man hangs self in balcony

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A twenty-one-year-old driver died by suicide at KPHB on Sunday. Veerulla Durga Prasad was found hanging at the balcony of his flat, the police said. According to the police, Durga Prasad’s family belong to East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. He, along with his elder brother and mother, migrated to Hyderabad after his father’s death. After his elder brother, Janardhan, got married, Prasad was staying with his mother, Laxmi, in the flat.

On Saturday late night, his mother could not find him in his room. Later, she found him hanging in the balcony. She immediately informed Janardhan, who rushed to the spot. Janardhan told the police that his brother might have taken the extreme step under the influence of alcohol and they don’t suspect anyone. S Laxmi Narayana, Inspector, KPHB police station, said that a case had been registered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)