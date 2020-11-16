BJP to take out padayatra ahead of Hyderabad civic body election

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: WITH polls to the GHMC round the corner, the BJP’s election management committee huddled for a brainstorming session on poll strategies on Sunday. Later in the day, the saffron party announced it was ready to go for polls even if it was notified on Monday. The BJP also convened a meeting with the party’s social media volunteers from all the 150 divisions and directed them to be active on platforms to counter the ruling party campaign.

While the BJP State unit constituted its Statelevel election management committee under the chairmanship of MoS for Home AffairsG Kishan Reddy, the party high command formed another panel spearheaded by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav to oversee the GHMC elections. The BJP State election management meeting saw the participation of party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MoS Kishan Reddy, former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao, vice-president DK Aruna, MP D Arvind, legislators T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, Dr Vivek Venkata Swamy, and others.

During the meeting, the national party decided to take out a padayatra to reach out to the urban voters. The four MPs and two MLAs, along with their national office bearers from the State, are likely to participate in the padayatra. Briefing mediapersons on key decisions taken at the meeting, BJP OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman, who was elected convenor of election management committee, said that they were working on the route map for the padayatra.

Leaders from the north to be brought in

The BJP, in a statement, said that Health Minister of Karnataka K Sudhakar, BJP’s chief whip in Maharashtra Assembly Ashish Shelar, Gujarat BJP leader Pradip Singh Vaghela, and Karnataka BJP MLA Sathish Reddy have been appointed as co-in-charges for the GHMC polls. It is learned that the party has also decided to deploy MPs from northern States to strike a chord with those who settled down in Hyderabad, but are originally from northern parts of India