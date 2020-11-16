Day after Diwali, Pollution levels in Hyderabad remain ‘moderate’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE bursting of firecrackers on Saturday to mark the occasion of Diwali resulted in a severe spike in individual air pollutants, but the overall ambient air quality at different locations in Hyderabad on Sunday was ‘moderate’, as it was before Diwali, according to the National Air Quality Index data compiled by the Central Pollution Control Board.

However, data from only six Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in Hyderabad is available online, of which only two are close to residential areas, at Sanathnagar and Nehru Zoological Park. The other four are at UoH, ICRISAT, Pashamylaram and Bollaram industrial area.

At the Sanathnagar and Zoo park locations, the Air Quality Index on Sunday morning (8 am) was 158 and 115, respectively. Compared to this, the AQI was higher last Sunday, at 140 and 167. AQI between 101-200 falls in ‘moderate’ category air quality.

However, when the individual pollutants are looked at, a severe spike was observed, especially in the levels of Particulate Matter 10 (PM10). For example, PM10 level peaked to 174.25 micrograms per meter cube (ug/m3) by Saturday midnight, from 127 ug/m3 at 6 pm. National air quality standards dictate that PM10 levels must not exceed 100ug/m3 in a 24 hour period. A slight spike in Sulphur dioxide and Carbon monoxide levels was also seen.

4 out of 6 monitoring stations on city's outskirts

