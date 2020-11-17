Auto annas turning saviours on these two stretches in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Did you know that with a bit of training, many auto drivers can turn into life saviours by taking socially-conscious roles? They volunteered, got enrolled and trained in ABC (Active Bleeding Control) programne (2018-2019), an initiative of GVK EMRI.

They were recently felicitated for the skills they have learned and the help they have rendered to the accident victims. An ABC-trained volunteer saved the life of a 40 year-oldwoman, on July 20, 2018. Around 9 pm on that fateful evening, she fell from her bike accidentally while negotiating a speed breaker on the Doolapally Crossroads to Doolapally, near DRS School.

She was a pillion rider on the two-wheeler. An Active Bleeding Control volunteer auto driver Narsimha witnessed the incident and approached the victim. He controlled the mob and ensured scene safety. On reaching the incident site, he assessed the victim and identified that there was active bleeding on the left thigh region. He also observed bleeding injuries on the forehead and on the right lower limb.

He took immediate steps in controlling the bleeding by applying the direct bandage. Once the patient was stabilised, the attenders requested the ABC volunteer, to shift the victim to the closest hospital. The volunteer shifted her to RR Hospital at Pet Basheerabad where she was admitted for further evaluation and management. As per follow up from the Research Assistant, Ravinder Odela, she was treated and discharged from the hospital after two days of In-Patient care after complete recovery.

“There are many such heartwarming cases of timely help rendered by the auto drivers to accident victims and that has helped us to understand the efficacy of this programme,” said Devendar Karabu, project coordinator. A survey done by GVK EMRI has shown that the 25-km stretch between Suchitra-Kallakal on NH 44 and State highway from Alwal to Turkapally are the most vulnerable ones and training the volunteers who work or reside here will be of great help.

“So we called for registrations and gave them a 90-minute demonstrative training which includes a seven-minute video that demonstrates how a bleeding wound is handled,” said Devender. The training involved the auto drivers learning to physically handle the wounds, tying of bandages, using the right movements to reduce the bleeding etc.

“We would make some of them pretend as victim while the others learned how to give the first-aid, he added. In another incident, the same auto driver, Narasimha, saved the life of another accident victim a 40years old man, who fell from bike by hitting a tree accidentally on Charmas road at Misammaguda near DRS School. He was alone on the bike.

Rendering a helping hand

Active Bleeding Control Volunteer Narasimha (ABC volunteer ID-199) was travelling on the road and found the victim surrounded by the crowd. No one on the scene dared to touch the victim so he approached the victim by controlling the mob and ensured scene safety. He examined the victim and identified active bleeding.

There was an open fracture of the right tibia which was bleeding actively. Narsimha called 108 ambulances and took immediate steps in controlling the bleeding by applying the pressure bandage with a cloth. Once the patient was stabilised, ABC volunteer waited with the victim till the ambulance came then he helped the ambulance crew to shift the victim into the ambulance.

The victim was shifted to Gandhi hospital, operated for the fracture tibia and admitted in the orthopedic ward for further observation and management. Ever since, the volunteers auto drivers and police saved several accident victims’ lives. “They are not only feeling proud of themselves for saving lives, but they have also become role models for others,” he added.

“The idea behind this programme is to make common citizens capable of saving accident victims lives through Active Bleeding Control,” informs GV. Ramana Rao, GVK EMRI. GVK EMRI launched World’s First Active Bleeding Control (ABC) Project and Research on a pilot basis to save accident victims by controlling bleeding with a technique called “Direct Pressure” two years back.

This project is a joint collaboration between GVK EMRI and PediSTARS India, PHFI, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Road Safety Club at Hyderabad, Transport Department, the Police department of Telangana.

QUICK FACTS