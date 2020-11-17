Going round the hoops

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Costume jewellery especially hoops never go out of fashion no matter which era it is or which season. Decades ago, it was the likes of Bollywood star Zeenat Aman who made this piece of jewellery an arresting piece of an accessory now it’s the likes of Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, Miranda Kerr and Priyanka Chopra who sport the trinkets.

It was predicted as a fashion trend for spring 2019 and as we have already stepped into the winter of 2020 the love for hoops is still there among young college going girls and corporate women especially the ones with golden hues both in sparkling and muted sheen.

Says D Kritika, an accessory designer who graduated from NIFT Hyderabad, “Large hoops can be teamed with a crisp white shirt, chinos and black shoes. Now since winter is setting in, golden hoops paired with an ochre jacket and tan coloured boots make for a warm appearance.”

Do you know that the history of hoops is thousands of years old? Art historians say that some of the hoops worn by people in ancient civilizations were almost three inches in diameter.

Many women buried in the Royal Cemetery at Ur in ancient Mesopotamia in 2500 B.C., were found to be wearing hoops. Back home in India, the idols on the walls of the Khajuraho temples are wearing big hoops. Adds Kritika, “One can also go for the mixed shades of gold and silver. It gives quite a sophisticated look. Now, since many weddings are being held one can take thin gold or silver hoops, thread some jasmine flowers and dazzle the event.

One can experiment so much that way. A row of pearls in the hoops can give the look of a chaand baali.” Hoops are timeless pieces. They can add the same chic touch to even formal skirts and trousers. Says Deep S, a model and photographer who also works for a premium fashion magazine, “I always team up my skirts and cotton shirts with silver and gold hoops. You get good deals at the roadside shops if you don’t want to shell out that much money. For evenings, hoops studded with stones complete the look.”