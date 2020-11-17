Hyderabad-based woman entrepreneurs get a new e-platform

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Womenergy, an exclusive incubator association for women in the field of manufacturing, on Monday launched www.hermarket.in, an e-catalogue with 100 manufacturers listed in it. This is part of Womenergy’s in-house ‘Start it Scale it’ cell where they incubate 100 start ups and 25 scale ups in manufacturing every year.

The e-commerce portal, with pan India reach to support women manufacturers bulk markets, was launched by Chief guest of the day NIMSME DG, Glory Swaroopa. “This is a unique step in supporting women towards atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said. Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Corporator of Banjara Hills, also inaugurated the Banjara Hills ‘Her Market Store’ and wished more micro segment entrepreneurs should be incubated from the slums.

Deepthi Reddy Madugula, founder – WEAIM mentioned that Her Market will be the flagship programe of WEAIM to support bulk markets for women manufacturers. “Keeping in line with the Vocal for Local sentiment, we need to buy from more women who make in India.” Jyothi Reddy renowned global entrepenuer, CEO Key Software Solutions, gave an inspirational talk. All Indian women entrepreneurs need to go more international from Indian grassroots, she said.

WEAIM Co chair Phani Shri founder JivaaSri Ayurveda said that they shall ease the journey of women manufacturers through more innovative initiatives like She Manufactures, Livebrary etc. The board director Madhuri Founder Bliss Green mentioned that through WEAIM we should reach more sector -based industrial mentoring and strategic support.

There were 15 manufacturing brands in her market store on the inaugural day while 29 women manufacturers brands displayed in online portal with around 300 products displayed 100 manufacturers were total e-listed too. Among the brands were women manufacturers like Baby prints, Sairadhya , Prabhavana Jute cooperative, Rigdam, Kamadhenu, From Vedas, Organeek, Vintage Netha Mitai, solar dryers etc displayed products online.