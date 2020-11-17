STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based woman entrepreneurs get a new e-platform

Womenergy, an exclusive incubator association for women in the field of manufacturing, on Monday launched www.hermarket.in, an e-catalogue with 100 manufacturers listed in it.

Published: 17th November 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2020 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

The e-commerce portal, with pan India reach to support women manufacturers bulk markets, was launched by Chief guest of the day.

The e-commerce portal, with pan India reach to support women manufacturers bulk markets, was launched by Chief guest of the day.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Womenergy, an exclusive incubator association for women in the field of manufacturing, on Monday launched www.hermarket.in, an e-catalogue with 100 manufacturers listed in it. This is part of Womenergy’s in-house ‘Start it Scale it’ cell where they incubate 100 start ups and 25 scale ups in manufacturing every year.

The e-commerce portal, with pan India reach to support women manufacturers bulk markets, was launched by Chief guest of the day NIMSME DG, Glory Swaroopa. “This is a unique step in supporting women towards atmanirbhar Bharat,” she said. Vijayalakshmi Gadwal, Corporator of Banjara Hills, also inaugurated the Banjara Hills ‘Her Market Store’ and wished more micro segment entrepreneurs should be incubated from the slums.

Deepthi Reddy Madugula, founder – WEAIM mentioned that Her Market will be the flagship programe of WEAIM to support bulk markets for women manufacturers. “Keeping in line with the Vocal for Local sentiment, we need to buy from more women who make in India.” Jyothi Reddy renowned global entrepenuer, CEO Key Software Solutions, gave an inspirational talk. All Indian women entrepreneurs need to go more international from Indian grassroots, she said.

WEAIM Co chair Phani Shri founder JivaaSri Ayurveda said that they shall ease the journey of women manufacturers through more innovative initiatives like She Manufactures, Livebrary etc. The board director Madhuri Founder Bliss Green mentioned that through WEAIM we should reach more sector -based industrial mentoring and strategic support.

There were 15 manufacturing brands in her market store on the inaugural day while 29 women manufacturers brands displayed in online portal with around 300 products displayed 100 manufacturers were total e-listed too. Among the brands were women manufacturers like Baby prints, Sairadhya , Prabhavana Jute cooperative, Rigdam, Kamadhenu, From Vedas, Organeek, Vintage Netha Mitai, solar dryers etc displayed products online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Womenergy www.hermarket.in hyderabad
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp