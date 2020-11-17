Hyderabad civic body earns Rs 275 crore via OTS scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme on property tax arrears fetched the GHMC Rs 275.61 crore. The scheme ended on November 15. A total of 1,16,488 citizens availed the OTS scheme introduced by the State government between August 1 and November 15. The scheme allowed for the waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears on the interest component of property tax in all the ULBs, including the GHMC.

Under the scheme, property tax payers were to clear the principal tax amount till 2019-20 in one go, in addition to 10 per cent interest against accumulated arrears.Initially, the government had introduced the scheme for 45 days from August 1 to September 15. It then extended the deadline to November 15.