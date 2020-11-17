Hyderabad police crack kidnap case in 20 hours, couple arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police cracked a kidnap case, and rescued a three-year-old girl within 20 hours of the crime. The police arrested a couple for kidnapping the girl on Monday, and reunited her with her parents. The arrested couple were identified as Sangamoni Shivudu, 31, and his wife, Sangamoni Parvathamma, 30, natives of Mahbubnagar.

Sangati Jaya Laxmi and her three-year-old daughter were waiting at MGBS in Afzalgunj to board a bus to Bellari in Karnataka. Laxmi’s cousin and her husband, along with their two daughters, were also with her. But after boarding the bus Laxmi’s relatives got down immediately, and Laxmi followed them. When she boarded the bus again, she could not find her daughter. Fellow passengers told her that a woman wearing a red saree, accompanied by a person wearing a blue shirt, took the girl with them.

Based on Laxmi’s complaint, Afazalgunj police registered a case of kidnap. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the accused couple got married about six years ago, but did not have any children.