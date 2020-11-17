'I do' in the new normal

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The big fat Indian wedding industry has been severely hit by the pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns. With the easing of restrictions and the wedding season upon us, the wedding planners are busy again.

While the government- imposed limits might be lifted, Coronavirus hasn’t checked out yet, which means that weddings have to adhere to the new normal. “With the relaxation of restrictions, we have witnessed a month-on-month growth of 34 per cent in Hyderabad for wedding bookings between September to October. Across Hyderabad, during November and December, the average spend on a wedding is `1.4 lakh,” says Sandeep Lodha, CEO, OYO’s Weddingz.in.

SMALL WEDDINGS ARE THE NEW BIG TREND

Sandeep comments, “In terms of trends, the pandemic has brought to the fore a new dimension to the large scale Indian wedding with a shrunken guest list. That means, small is the new big! Moreover, couples have realised that intimate weddings can be more personal, interactive, and meaningful.” Hyderabad-based Ivana Cupic Ashraf and Haritima Keswani, founders, Party Painters, say, “Micro weddings with guests under 50 are becoming increasingly popular.”

BUDGET WISE

Sandeep says that to-be-weds can truncate wedding décor expenses substantially by opting for a smaller hotel banquet and plan ceremonies such as haldi, mehendi at home with DIY décor ideas. He recommends, “Choose wedding date carefully, as you can avail deals on non-muhurat dates.” He adds, “Couples are opting to share einvites with personalised messages over printed cards to maintain social distancing.” Ivana adds, “Couples want to customise their wedding experiences which are their true reflection. Making unique photo booths or adding their own elements in the décor such as ceramics or some memory of their first meeting.”

WEDDINGS GO DIGITAL

From wedding planning, sangeet, photography to the final nuptials, everything has gone online. “The most commonly used platforms are Zoom or Google Duo,” informs Ivana. “While people brooded over the thought of not being ‘hospitable’ and personal enough with their guests, technology is instilling confidence among people with regards to gaining that personal touch with,” says Sandeep.

Adding that it has become a digitally power-packed affair, Sandeep adds, “With live streaming, couples are supporting it with ancillary ideas such as meal box despatch, personal set-ups to meet and greet the couple, hiring an emcee to keep the guests engaged, virtual photo booths etc.”

WINTER WEDDINGS TRENDS 2020

Small is the new big

Destination weddings are bigger than ever!

Home bachelorettes

Colour-coordinated with matching masks

Live stream your wedding

Social distancing- mind the ‘space’

Tying the knot under a sky full of stars

Every day is auspicious

Top 5 cities for a budgetfriendly destination wedding

Goa

Jaipur

Pune

Mussoorie

Chandigarh

- Sandeep Lodha

NAMAN POKARNA PHOTOGRAPHY

SANITISE FIRST!

Customised gift box: Each guest gets a gift bag which contains personalised mask and custom labeled

sanitiser along with a welcome note

Sanitisation kits: Kits placed near the catering area. Some kits are also placed with table centerpieces so they are easily reachable

Sanitisation station: Installing a specific station to keep masks and sanitisers with funny notes and quotes such as “Stop and sanitise – can’t touch this until you wash your hands” or “Spread love, not germs, kindly take one”

PLANNERS’ GUIDE

Hyderabadbased Priyanka Birla Wadhwa and Konark Wadhwa from Shaddi Ka Ladoo has designed and executed six weddings between April to September during the lockdown. She says, “While the bride and groom are getting ready, we only allow immediate family, apart from the master make-up artist and me, the wedding planner in their room. Right from the photographers, artistes, make-up artists, everyone has to wear a mask and a face shield.” She adds, “During the ceremony also only family is allowed on stage while the other guests can watch from a distance. Many clients give time slots to guests to come and bless the couple.” On sanitisation, she says, invitees enter through a sanitation tunnel, and then have temperature checks.

WEDDING DRESS TRENDS

Multi coloured lehengas have replaced traditional red lehengas with matching face masks. Another trend is light maang tikkas and big bridal sets. Make up wise, heavy eye and minimal lip makeup and unconventional hairstyles. Puff sleeves and ruffles are back this year. Floral print sherwani with contrasting necklace is in for the groom attire. – Ivana Cupic Ashraf

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna@newindianexpress. com @tamannamehdi