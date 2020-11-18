Back on the stage

Saima Afreen By

HYDERABAD: It’s that time of the year again when several cultural programmes would be organised in the city in different open spaces, luxury hotels and auditoriums. But even now in the middle of a ‘new normal’ and much uncertainty hovering around it, Hyderabad artistes and theatre directors, Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival is back. This is an annual event organised by Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Foundation.

The late theatre icon’s son and actor-director Mohammad Ali Baig says, “The government has given us permission for the seating arrangement of 100 people. All the precautionary measures and distance seating will be in place. This year the festival doesn’t feature the masterclasses and the workshops. At the same time, five groups of artistes have been invited to perform. This time it is also to salute the pandemic warriors.”

In all, there will be six plays that will be performed between Wednesday and Sunday. The inaugural play is Quli: Dilon Ka Shahzada, which is about the founder of Hyderabad, Sultan Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, and has been showcased many times, is part of the inaugural day which is today.

The event is being held at the iconic heritage bazaar Moazzam Jahi Market built in 1935 by the Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan after his second son Prince Moazzam Jah. Known as the centre of attars, spices, fruits and more the historical market has been renovated and restored recently by the GHMC and the Ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA & UD). In the address note Arvind Kumar, the principal secretary, MA & UD says, “The restored Moazzam Jahi Market courtyard will form the perfect backdrop.”

The venue for the rest of the plays is Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. On November 20, Dastangoi will be presented by the Hoshruba Repertory in Hindi, Urdu and English from various Sanskrit and Urdu texts. It features artiste Danish Husain, who’s also the director of the adaptation. Plays like Striptease, Shakuntala Ke Saath Ek Dopehar, Alone will be performed too.

The festival is on till November 22 (Sunday).

