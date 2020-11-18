Bus hits bike killing father and son

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two persons travelling on a bike were killed, when an RTC bus hit them at Yacharam in Rachakonda Commissionerate on Tuesday. The victims were identified as Tandra Ramesh,32, and his father, Tandra Jangaiah,65. According to police, they worked as labourers and were going towards Maal, when an RTC bus, coming from the opposite direction, hit their bike. Both of them sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Police registered a case against the bus driver.