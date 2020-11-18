Central Pollution Control Board scientist inspects Jawaharnagar dumpyard in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To look into alleged violation of environmental laws and causing surface and groundwater pollution in the nearby areas, a scientist from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) inspected the Jawahar nagar dumpyard on Tuesday.

The CPCB decided to inspect the dumpyard after Malkajgiri MP and TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy wrote a letter to Union Minister for Environment and Forests Prakash Javadekar alleging that the leachate from the dumpyard was causing groundwater pollution in a radius of 5 km and pollution in 14 lakes located in and around the area.

He alleged that the GHMC is violating Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. Revanth Reddy, meanwhile, tweeted, “In response to my complaint, the CPCB team visited the dump yard today. Brought to their notice every minute detail and the difficulties faced by lakhs of people.”

Interestingly, on the day of CPCB inspection, the Telangana Digital Media Wing took Twitter to inform that the GHMC commissioned 19.8 MW waste to energy plant at Jawaharnagar, where 1,200 tonnes of Municipal Solid Waste will be converted into green power per day.