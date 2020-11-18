STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Congress to finalise its candidates for Greater Hyderabad municipals polls today

A senior Congress leader said that the new set of candidates will be a mix of those who contested earlier and new aspirants.

Published: 18th November 2020 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announcing the schedule for elections to the GHMC, the grand-old Congress party has started taking steps to ensure its victory. TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday that the party leadership will finalise all its candidates by Wednesday and also issue B-forms to the candidates on the same day.

In the meantime, the PCC has constituted five Parliamentary constituency-wise election committees to finalise the candidates. As the GHMC area covers five Parliamentary constituencies, five different committees comprising have been formed.

Senior leaders Anjani Kumar Yadav, V Hanumantha Rao, Konda Vishweshara Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, and Damodara Ramanarasimha have been made the in-charges of the election committees for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri and Medak. 

Interestingly, Vijayashanthi, who is likely to join BJP, has been appointed as a member in the Medak Parliamentary committee. The newly-formed election committees met on Tuesday. A senior Congress leader said that the new set of candidates will be a mix of those who contested earlier and new aspirants.

While selecting a candidate, the party will consider their loyalty, seniority and responsibility (if any). The party plans to give majority seats to those who hail from Andhra Pradesh in the divisions they dominate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Election Commission Telangana Congress N Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC polls Hyderabad municipal polls
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp