Congress to finalise its candidates for Greater Hyderabad municipals polls today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) announcing the schedule for elections to the GHMC, the grand-old Congress party has started taking steps to ensure its victory. TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced on Tuesday that the party leadership will finalise all its candidates by Wednesday and also issue B-forms to the candidates on the same day.

In the meantime, the PCC has constituted five Parliamentary constituency-wise election committees to finalise the candidates. As the GHMC area covers five Parliamentary constituencies, five different committees comprising have been formed.

Senior leaders Anjani Kumar Yadav, V Hanumantha Rao, Konda Vishweshara Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, and Damodara Ramanarasimha have been made the in-charges of the election committees for Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Chevella, Malkajgiri and Medak.

Interestingly, Vijayashanthi, who is likely to join BJP, has been appointed as a member in the Medak Parliamentary committee. The newly-formed election committees met on Tuesday. A senior Congress leader said that the new set of candidates will be a mix of those who contested earlier and new aspirants.

While selecting a candidate, the party will consider their loyalty, seniority and responsibility (if any). The party plans to give majority seats to those who hail from Andhra Pradesh in the divisions they dominate.