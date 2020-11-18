Filling the critical gaps in renal transplants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kidney transplants started in India 45 years ago, but only 10,000 transplants are conducted in India every year in spite of the fact that the demand is for 2.5 lakh transplantations annually. At such a juncture comes the release of The Handbook of Renal Transplantation in Developing Countries. The book was simultaneously released by M.M. Philip, Secretary of the Madras Medical Mission, at an event held at the Madras Medical Mission hospital, Chennai, and by Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, Governor of Telengana, from Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Goal of the book

This handbook is an initiative by Dr. Georgi Abraham, Director– Nephrology, Madras Medical Mission and Dr. Anusha Rohit, Head Microbiology and Sr. Consultant, Madras Medical Mission. It attempts to bridge the knowledge gap between the knowledge and practices of the West and those of South Asia, taking into consideration the increasing number of transplantation programs in the South Asian region.

Multi-angle approach

Dr. Tamilisai Soundarajan, the chief guest, on releasing the book said, “Kidney transplants started in India 45 years ago, but only 10,000 transplants are conducted in India every year in spite of the fact that the demand is for 2.5 lakh transplantations annually. It is timely that the book has been brought out by highly esteemed authors. This handbook has addressed kidney transplantation from multiple angles; aspects like nutrition and psychology - that aren’t usually highlighted - have been given their proper due. Most of our medical books have foreign authors and it’s a matter of pride that such a comprehensive book has been authored primarily by the Indian medical fraternity. This book will be hugely helpful to the next generation of caregivers as they continue to update themselves.”

360-degree view

Dr. Georgi Abraham, the editor of the handbook said, “The medical science of transplantation practice in developing countries of South Asia have differences in the choice of the donor and recipient, in managing rejection, infection, heart safety, dosage of medication, immune make-up of the individuals, psychological aspects, nutritional care and the ethico-legal aspects of transplantation. The book, part of the Oxford Clinical Practice Series, is a comprehensive handbook for nephrologists, physicians, transplant surgeons, nephrology trainees, pharmacists and dieticians as well as medical students.”

The transplant scene

15,000 kidney transplants are conducted in South Asian countries every year when the need is estimated to be around 250,000. Moreover, the available literature on the topic is primarily from Western guidelines that are based on Caucasians and Africans. Data from Asia is sparse and thus, there is a critical gap between the knowledge and practices of the West compared to that of South Asia that has led to a lack of standard care of practice, trained manpower and infrastructure for a viable transplant programme.

Author intros

The authors include those who started the successful transplantation program in India and South Asia, along with leading transplant scientists from U.K, Canada and the U.S who run successful transplant programs in their countries. Over 15 of the authors are from the Madras Medical Mission, Chennai.

Dr. Anusha Rohit, the co- editor said,“The book will help standardiae the critical gaps in knowledge on the selection process, clinical assessment, immunology workup, transplant surgery, immunosuppressive therapy, and diagnosis of transplant kidney dysfunction and infections. It provides the link between the information that is available in Western literature with what can be ethically delivered in developing South Asian countries. Overall it has assimilated and organiaed all the relevant information, pairing the science of transplantation with clinical practice.”

“The efforts of globally reputed doctors in the creation of this handbook that is so wide ranging in its content to be commended. This book, while filtering the vast knowledge available into an accessible and relevant handbook, serves the important function of knowledge transfer to the younger generation of specialists and caregivers. MMM takes great pride at having had many of its doctors at the forefront of this effort,” said MM Philip.

Key Features of the book