GHMC elections: BJP cadre in Hyderabad's Goshamahal stage protest

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as BJP is yet to finalise the B forms for GHMC elections, high drama ensued at the party office on Tuesday. BJP cadre from Goshamahal area created a ruckus stating that a ticket had been confirmed for one person who was not closely associated with the party.

The protesters raised slogans against National BJP OBC Morcha president and GHMC election committee convenor Dr K Laxman for allotting a party ticket to a relative of his. The angry party workers insisted that the person did not deserve a ticket as he had joined the BJP only recently. It took a while for party leaders to pacify the protesters. The BJP is expected to release its first list of candidates on Wednesday.