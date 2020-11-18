Greater Hyderabad municipal polls: TRS party workers kickstart social media campaigns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media warriors of the pink party have buckled up for the GHMC polls and have launched their works on various e-platforms with the photos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

"Vote for Car, Vote for Development" is the slogan being used by the TRS workers on social media. After noticing that it was the BJP's social media campaigns that helped it gain the Dubbaka Assembly seat, TRS too has started vigorous campaigns on various social media platforms.

It is learnt that the party's official social media in-charges and activists are focusing on highlighting the achievements of the TRS government in the last six years. Besides, the TRS has also launched a scathing attack on the BJP. "The BJP has been spreading lies regarding Central funds. Do not believe its words on the release of Central funds," the TRS requested Hyderabadis in a tweet.