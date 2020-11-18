STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Greater Hyderabad municipal polls: TRS party workers kickstart social media campaigns

It is learnt that the party's official social media in-charges and activists are focusing on highlighting the achievements of the TRS government in the last six years.

Published: 18th November 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

A cutout of TRS' election symbol 'car’ pasted atop a bus stop in Hyderabad, ahead of the GHMC polls

A cutout of TRS' election symbol 'car’ pasted atop a bus stop in Hyderabad, ahead of the GHMC polls. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media warriors of the pink party have buckled up for the GHMC polls and have launched their works on various e-platforms with the photos of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and TRS working president KT Rama Rao.

"Vote for Car, Vote for Development" is the slogan being used by the TRS workers on social media. After noticing that it was the BJP's social media campaigns that helped it gain the Dubbaka Assembly seat, TRS too has started vigorous campaigns on various social media platforms.

It is learnt that the party's official social media in-charges and activists are focusing on highlighting the achievements of the TRS government in the last six years. Besides, the TRS has also launched a scathing attack on the BJP.  "The BJP has been spreading lies regarding Central funds. Do not believe its words on the release of Central funds," the TRS requested Hyderabadis in a tweet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS KT Rama Rao GHMC polls Hyderabad municipal elections
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp