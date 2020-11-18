‘Hyd registers a dip in average blood sugar levels for the second year’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day recently, Dr Bipin Kumar Sethi, Consultant Endocrinologist, Care Hospital, Hyderabad, held a roundtable meeting in Hyderabad to highlight the importance of managing diabetes amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Dr Rakesh Kumar Sahay also discussed the trends that have emerged in diabetes management based on the data presented in the recently unveiled, Second-year report of Impact India: 1000-day Challenge by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation.

The latest findings of the India Diabetes Care Index (iDCI) suggest that glycosylated hemoglobin or HbA1c level has decreased from 8.64% to 8.02% in Hyderabad since 2018. The HbA1c is the best recommended indicator of long-term blood sugar control and gives average blood sugar control for three months.

Speaking about the decreased HbA1c level in Hyderabad, Dr Bipin Kumar Sethi, said that “For two consecutive years consistently, people living with diabetes in Hyderabad have registered a decrease in their average HbA1c levels. Despite staying at home for longer this year due to the Covid-19 induced restrictions, Hyderabadis have managed to maintain their HbA1c levels well. This is a good sign as diabetics have up to 50% higher risk of developing severe complications from Covid-19.”

The effective management of diabetes can be achieved with healthy diet, regular physical exercise and consistent monitoring of diabetes level. People with diabetes should keep an adequate stock of medications and supplies for monitoring blood glucose at home. If symptoms like difficulty in breathing, fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches, sore throat, headache, loss of taste or smell are experienced, immediate medical attention should be sought. iDCI is a part of the ‘Impact India: 1000-Day Challenge’ programme by Novo Nordisk Education Foundation