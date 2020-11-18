STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad municipal elections: Corporation workers remove 4000 posters, banners

Election authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the rules as per poll code.

Published: 18th November 2020 10:57 AM

A DRF staffer removes a banner adorning a fence in the city after the election code came into force on Tuesday

A DRF staffer removes a banner adorning a fence in the city after the election code came into force on Tuesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, on Tuesday, removed around 4,000 posters and banners from various places in the city limits after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force.

Election authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has directed the officials concerned to strictly implement the rules as per poll code. Lokesh Kumar informed the media that Enforcement and Vigilance director Vishwajit Kampati has been specially appointed as the nodal officer for the implementation of the poll code.

He said, soon after the announcement of the poll schedule, as many as 20 special teams were deployed to pull down flexis, posters and banners of various political parties and their leaders. The GHMC Commissioner also mentioned that special surveillance teams have been set up in all circles to strictly enforce the poll code in the city.

TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls DS Lokesh Kumar Hyderabad political banners
