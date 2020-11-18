STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad to Srisailam river cruise, road trip launched for adventurers

The journey would cover Nagarjunasagar Dam, Srisailam temple, Saakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam Dam, Pathalangana, and Farhabad.

Published: 18th November 2020 10:38 AM

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud

Telangana Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tourism and Culture Minister V Srinivas Goud, on Tuesday, launched the brochure for travel packages comprising a river cruise from Hyderabad to Srisailam via Nagarjuna Sagar and a road trip back to Hyderabad. 

The itinerary for the trip has been chalked out by the Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC). The journey would cover Nagarjunasagar Dam, Srisailam temple, Saakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam Dam, Pathalangana, and Farhabad. The package is quoted at Rs 3,499 for adults and Rs 2,800 for children. It includes travel in a non-AC vehicle, accommodation, cruise ride, vegetarian lunch and snacks. 

Somasila to Srisailam

A road trip-cum-cruise from Hyderabad to Srisailam via Somasila is also being offered at a similar price. The trip would cover Somasila (Nagarkarnool district), Srisailam temple, Sakshi Ganapathi temple, Srisailam Dam, Pathalangana and Farhabad.

"We are also offering a package from Somasila to Srisailam and back on a cruise boat at Rs 2,200 for adults and Rs 1,760 for children. We are hopeful that these sites would see more visitors now. We will soon transform all the reservoirs into tourism hotspots," said Srinivas Goud

