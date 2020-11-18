STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Light teesko bava, Harsha is available

While scrolling up through amusing memes gives us the much needed comic relief, Harsha says making them is anything but easy.

Published: 18th November 2020 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 10:49 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Memes have become a way to highlight a topic, be it social, political or cultural, in a funny, quirky and humours way. In fact, many issues get highlighted, start trending and go viral thanks to the creative memes that flood the internet giving us some much-need laughs. Sahini Sree Harsha, 26, has been making memes and one-minute meme videos, at an average of eight memes per day for the past two years. His Insta handles harshaisavailable341 and lite_ba, each has 82.8K and 433K followers respectively.

Harsha moved from Vizianagaram in AP to Hyderabad two years back. His memes and videos on current trending topics, such as, IPL, Biggboss and fun videos on day-to-day life have been going viral. Harsha’s inspired content is primarily in Telugu as he says “80 per cent of my audience speaks Telugu.”Why are memes so popular? Harsha comments, “Today, everyone spends a lot of time on their mobile phones and on social media. Meme content provides maximum fun and entertainment in a very short time, almost like a quick stress buster. Hence, people tend to connect with memes.”

Harsha, a BTech graduate says he derives stimulus from situations. He says, “I make situational memes. For example, if I attend a wedding and observe something funny while there, I’ll make a meme.” 

While scrolling up through amusing memes gives us the much needed comic relief, Harsha says making them is anything but easy. He uses his mobile, laptop and various apps to create content. He says, “Getting multiple ideas in a single day is a challenge and more challenging is that it should not be repetitive.” His Insta handles have interesting names. He laughs and explains: “Harshaisavailable341-- this name says, ‘Harsha is available to give you fun all the time’, and Lite_ba, because we make memes just for fun, so like, ‘take it lite bava!’ An aspiring actor, Harsha says, he likes to be artistic, “And meme-making suits my interest as it is a creative field.”

Harsha shares, “Memers work hard to make people happy. Recently, he hit 400 K followers on Insta. “What more can we want? Reach is the ultimate goal and happiness,” he says.

— Tamanna S Mehdi
