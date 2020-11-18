STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor turnout in previous Hyderabad municipal elections cause for worry

The previous two municipal corporation elections in 2009 and 2016 saw poor polling percentage - less than 50 per cent.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:05 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Poor polling percentage in the previous GHMC elections are  a cause for concern for both the Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) as well as political parties. The previous two municipal corporation elections in 2009 and 2016 saw poor polling percentage - less than 50 per cent.

The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic might be a factor since voters might want to avoid crowds at the polling stations. Therefore, social distancing must be enforced at all booths. In 2009, the polling percentage was 42.04 while in 2016, the figure was 45.29 per cent.

Similarly, poor percentage of polling was recorded in the 2014 general elections and in the Assembly elections held in 2018. In the general elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections held in 2014, about 53 per cent of polling was recorded. In the 2018 Assembly polls, this dropped to 50.86 per cent in Hyderabad district.

In Lok Sabha elections held in April last year, Hyderabad constituency recorded 44.75 per cent while it was 46.26 per cent in Secunderabad. The overall turnout in Hyderabad district comprising these two constituencies was 45.51 per cent.

TSEC Commissioner C Parthasarathi said that the TSEC will make efforts to increase the poll percentage through various methods. It will create awareness among voters by involving Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) and NGOs like Election Watch. It would also enlist the support of celebrities.

