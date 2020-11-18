Rise in the number of KYC frauds during the lockdown

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Whether it is upgrading to new devices or better software we need to remember that it can often mean downgrading our privacy and security. It is time to take our safety seriously. The lines between the virtual world and the real world continue to blur in today’s world. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced professionals to work from home. Some of them are parents, who must also supervise their children’s education at the same time. Earlier this year, NortonLifeLock released the findings of its Digital Wellness Report, wherein 83% of respondents said that their children played games daily on smartphones, while 37% said that their children played daily for more than two hours.

Cybercrime figures are high in recent times, especially since the pandemic, with network vulnerabilities and mining of consumers’ personal data being frequently reported. According to the NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report 2019, 39% of respondents in India were impacted by identity theft last year alone. Malware attacks can allow cybercriminals to take control over your systems and access your personal information and financial data, which can lead to crimes based on identity theft. In this age of digitization, data and personally identifiable information are of great value to cybercriminals, as they can be sold to data brokers while doing any type of advertising or marketing. Cyber Safety, therefore, has never been more important. Here are some of the top things everyone should know about Cyber Safety in 2020 and beyond.