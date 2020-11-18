STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Timeless books meet their end as libraries in Hyderabad remain closed post floods

The Langer Houz library smells like rotting paper as each one of its four walls is dilapidated with marks of water seepage.

Published: 18th November 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged books at the Public Library in Hyderabad's Langer Houz

Damaged books at the Public Library in Hyderabad's Langer Houz. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of hardcover, leather-bound books have been dumped outside the Public Library in Langer Houz, as at least half the collection in the library got perforated due to the infestation of termites and bookworms during the lockdown.

A few others, meanwhile, were dampened in the recent floods. The Langer Houz library smells like rotting paper. Each one of its four walls is dilapidated with marks of water seepage. There is a thick layer of grime on every book.

Volunteers helping out with the reorganisation of the library are left coughing in the sunlit reading room with dirt swimming in the air. "We did not know that the water had gotten it. It was only when we opened the doors of the library after seven months that we saw that many books were destroyed," said one of the volunteers.

"These books are of little use now. Some of them do not even have all the pages, whereas most of them are now porous and dotted with termite grooves," said Yadaiah, the librarian at the Langer Houz library. He added, "This library, like many others in the city, was inundated in the recent floods. A part of the age-old stock of leather-bound and rare hardcover copies has become damp and useless. The ink too has faded away."

This, however, is not the only library in the city that is crying for attention. A bibliophile, who frequents libraries in the city, said, "The stacks are very poorly maintained in many libraries. There are many rare books in public libraries at Karwan, Khairatabad , Mangalhat , and Patelaburj."

"We are waiting for the State government to issue orders to reopen the many libraries in the city," said P Prasanna, chairman of City Grandhalaya Samstha. "We are maintaining all our stacks regularly," she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Langer Houz library Hyderabad libraries closed Hyderabad floods Hyderabad books
India Matters
Lakshmi Vilas Bank (File Photo | EPS)
Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for one month, depositors can't withdraw over Rs 25K
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Protein-based COVID vaccine candidates more suitable for India, scientists say
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces formation of 'Cow Cabinet' in Madhya Pradesh
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
'Development or destruction': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre on 'all-time high' inflation, unemployment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp