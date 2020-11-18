TRS battalion to camp in Hyderabad for two weeks to prepare for GHMC polls

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The entire TRS top brass will camp in Hyderabad for almost two weeks, in preparation for the upcoming GHMC polls. Over 16 Ministers, 99 MLAs, 27 MLCs, 32 Zilla Parishad Chairpersons, dozens of chiefs of various corporations and other key leaders will be made in charges of various divisions in the city. These leaders will be dispatched to various localities with a target of attracting voters caste-wise.

Sounding the poll bugle, Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao will chair the joint meeting of TRS Parliamentary and Legislature parties at Telangana Bhavan on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to be adopted for the polls. In a message on Tuesday, he requested all Ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to attend the meeting without fail.

According to sources, Rao will officially announce the division-wise party in charges for the GHMC polls during the meeting. The TRS president may also release the list of party candidates on Wednesday.

The pink party, which won 99 divisions out of the total 150 divisions in the last election, has set a target of winning over 100 divisions this time. TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao will be the star campaigner for the polls, just like last year.

No pre-poll alliance

The TRS will field its candidates in all 150 divisions, as it will not forge a pre-poll alliance with any political party, including the AIMIM. The party will mainly focus on door-to-door campaigns.

But, booth-wise meetings will also be conducted by some important leaders. KT Rama Rao is also likely to hold road-shows in the city. The TRS government took up a whopping Rs 67,035.16 crore worth capital works in the city during the last six years.