BTech dropout steals Rs 29 lakh from ex-flatmate in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Rachakonda police arrested a BTech dropout for stealing Rs 29 lakh cash from his former flatmate in the city, and seized the cash from him within 24 hours of the theft.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwath said they had received a complaint from K Yogeswar Rao, an engineer with the GHMC from Kapra, stating that his friends Avula Naresh and Laxman used to stay with him and left during the lockdown. Each of his former flatmates possessed a key to the house. Rao had kept Rs 29.50 lakh cash in the house in a suitcase and the fact was known to his flatmates.

On Tuesday, the complainant left the house and returned at night. He discovered that the cash in the suitcase had been stolen. Based on his complaint, Keesara police swung into action and identified the accused as Naresh.