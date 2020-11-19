GHMC poll: DGP asks cops to be vigilant during election time

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday directed police officials to be fully prepared to provide security for bandobust duties during the GHMC elections scheduled to be held on December 1.

The DGP was speaking at a State-level review meeting on functional verticals through video conference.

The meeting also discussed the ways to standardise function verticals across the State through continuous monitoring by quality teams from the State Police Headquarters.

He also directed police officers to be vigilant while performing election duties in the city. As the election Code of Conduct is in force, police officers were asked to maintain law and order and to take necessary measures to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the elections.

During the meeting, the DGP also appreciated the good work done by the functional vertical officers.