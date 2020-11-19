GHMC polls: BJP ticket aspirant tries to kill self

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High drama unfolded when a BJP ticket aspirant attempted to self-immolate himself outside the Musheerabad BJP office on Wednesday.

Shiva Mudhiraj, who had reached the party office along with his supporters, poured petrol on himself. Bystanders immediately foiled his attempt to set himself on fire by pouring buckets of water on him.

In a video that was circulated widely on social media, Shiva Mudhiraj could be heard saying, “My whole family has been working for BJP. Not even a single phone call to console me? I am not listening to anyone now, I will die here itself.”