STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC polls: No holds barred fight between saffron and pink workers on social media

However, Congress currently has only a negligible presence in the social media battle with just a handful of content in support of it and taking a swipe at others.

Published: 19th November 2020 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

A TRS campaign vehicle set up by a party ticket aspirant, at Moosarambagh in Hyderabad on Wednesday

A TRS campaign vehicle set up by a party ticket aspirant, at Moosarambagh in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Vinay Madapu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the race for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is catching momentum with the elections being less than two weeks away, the IT cells and social media warriors of both the BJP and TRS have started generating and sharing content aimed at tarnishing the image of their rival parties. Social media platforms are already flooded with such content in the form of pictures, memes, videos, messages and even fake news.

However, Congress currently has only a negligible presence in the social media battle with just a handful of content in support of it and taking a swipe at others.Meanwhile, one fake document which was under circulation on Wednesday, soon after the distribution of `10,000 flood relief was stopped by the  SEC, was a copy of a letter to the SEC, purportedly written by BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, saying that the BJP is in opposition to the distribution of the relief money. The BJP leadership later had to release a message saying that the letter was fake and accused the TRS workers of spreading the fake news. Some BJP supporters also started using a hashtag #ChangeHyderabad with messages on various civic issues being faced by citizens.

On the other hand, the TRS supporters have started sharing images, videos and media clippings of various infrastructural developments witnessed by Hyderabad over the past couple of years, including the Hyderabad Metro Rail, new roads, flyovers and underpasses, T-Hub etc, along with the hashtag #HyderabadWithTRS and #VoteForCar. With these hashtags, many social media users were seen sharing messages accusing the BJP of creating religious divide.

The TRS supporters seemed to be more active on social media with NRIs also taking part in sharing messages on e-platforms in support of the party.Meanwhile, some social media users, who are supporting TRS, also resorted to sharing the fake letter accusing the BJP and Bandi Sanjay of writing to the SEC in opposition to the distribution of flood relief in Hyderabad.

20 nominations received on first day
On the first day of filing nominations for the GHMC polls, a total of 20 nominations were filed by as many as 17 candidates, of whom two belonged to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), three to the Congress party, six from TRS and five from TDP. These nominations were received from 11 wards. The filing of nominations began at 11 am on Wednesday with Returning Officers (ROs) accepting the papers till 3 pm. As part of this, the ROs have displayed ward-wise electoral rolls at their respective offices. Last date for filing nominations is November 20 and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on November 21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ghmc polls hyderabad elections hyderabad ghmc trs bjp telangana
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp